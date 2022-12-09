Abbas appears to disavow armed resistance 'for now'

While justifying the latest terrorism wave by saying Palestinians are 'oppressed'

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Wednesday that armed struggle against Israel was not his preferred method, but qualified the statement by adding that he might change his mind in the very near future.

“I do not support armed Palestinian resistance, but this might change. It could change — tomorrow, the next day or some other time. Everything changes,” the 87-year-old leader told Saudi outlet Al Arabiya.

He then proceeded to justify the latest hike in Palestinian terrorist attacks against Israelis. “The Palestinian people are oppressed and oppressed and oppressed to the point of exploding,” he said, adding that “Palestinians are being made to lose their patience.”

Palestinian terrorists killed more Israelis in 2022 than in any year since 2008.

Abbas, a veteran of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), has threaded the line between maintaining the pay-for-slay stipends to families of Palestinian terrorists and a rhetoric of avoiding conflict, including via security cooperation with Israel.

Abbas indicated that he might move to cancel the Palestinian Authority’s security agreement with Israel “if it continues to disregard humanitarian and political matters.” However, he was quick to say that “the agreements with Israel are still in place, and we cannot back down or abandon our agreements.”