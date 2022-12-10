Gaza's firefighters ill-equipped to contain deadly blazes

'We have a shortage of all equipment. Our vehicle was made in 1994. Everything is old and worn out'

Standing on his street in Gaza, Alaa Habboub looked on in horror as screams rang out from his neighbor’s home in an inferno that would claim 21 lives – a disaster that he said could have been less deadly if the Gaza Strip had a better-equipped fire service.

The densely crowded Palestinian enclave has a shortage of fire and rescue gear, and most of its trucks are decades old, its emergency services claim.

"If we had equipment and cranes, the fire would have been brought under control," said Habboub, recalling the fire that raged in Jabalia, northern Gaza, on November 17.

Since Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on Gaza in 2007 over the power takeover of the Hamas extremist movement, they have heavily restricted the import of "dual-use" goods – anything with a potential military purpose. Israel says this is necessary to contain Gaza-based militants committed to attacking Israel.

While cars can enter Gaza from Israel, fire trucks and cranes cannot, according to Gisha, an Israeli human rights group that examines the issue of dual-use materials. Israeli officials confirmed to AFP that fire trucks are considered "dual-use" items, adding that one truck donated by Qatar entered Gaza in 2019 through Egypt.

The Palestinian enclave currently has around 20 trucks in working order, according to its civil defense unit.

MAHMUD HAMS / AFP Palestinian firefighters check their equipment at the headquarters of the civil defense unit in Gaza City.

"We have a shortage of all equipment," said the head of Gaza's civil defense unit, Zuhair Shaheen. "Our best model of vehicle was made in 1994. Everything is old and worn out.

The lack of equipment "increases the number of casualties and damage to citizens' property,” he added.

Apart from donations from Qatar, all the vehicles were imported before the Israeli-Egyptian blockade began. But just one of those is equipped with a working crane capable of reaching the rooftops in Gaza, which now has more tall buildings for a growing population estimated at 2.3 million people.