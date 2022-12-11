Iran cuts off funds for Palestinian terror groups - report

Institutions affiliated with some factions might stop working due to their inability to pay electricity bills

Iran has reportedly stopped channeling funds to several Palestinian factions, leading to a financial crisis, Palestinian media reported on Sunday.

Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds quoted unnamed sources in Lebanon as saying that the factions, mainly within the Gaza Strip, are currently suffering a financial crisis due to the Iranian decision, which was taken three months ago.

The sources did not name the factions that were affected by the decision. However, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) are believed to be among the factions that depend on Iranian funding.

Additionally, the sources indicated that the factions use Iranian money to pay the salaries of their leaders and members and to cover the costs of their "various activities."

The sources also noted that institutions affiliated with some factions might stop working due to their inability to pay electricity bills. This could include media outlets belonging to militant groups.

In the past, Hamas and PIJ officials have admitted that Iran provided their groups with financial and military assistance.

The reason for the cessation of financial aid was unknown, but it might be related to the ongoing protests and violence in Iran that have rocked the country for the past three months.

Earlier this month, Al-Monitor reported, citing a "well-informed military source" from PIJ, that the group's leadership was concerned over the Iranian protests because "Islamic Jihad mainly depends on Iran's financial and military support.”