Israel arrests 3 in Jenin raid; teen reportedly killed in clashes

The Israeli army said it was verifying reports a 16-year-old Palestinian was killed during the clashes

A 16-year-old Palestinian girl was killed during violent clashes in Jenin between Israeli forces and militants in Jenin late Sunday, according to the Palestinian reports.

Palestinian media said Jana Majdi Assam Assaf Zakarneh was found with seven bullets in her body.

The Israel Defense Forces said it was verifying the reports.

Israel's Border Police said in a statement that three wanted men were arrested at a local business in a joint operation with Sayeret Haruv, an elite Israeli army unit, and the Shin Bet security agency.

Footage from the operation shows terrorists opening fire and throwing explosives at the Israeli soldiers. Palestinian news reported two injured.

The Border Police's statement said that no Israeli was wounded in the operation.

More to follow