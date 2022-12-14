72 percent of the Palestinian public said they favored forming armed groups like the Lions' Den

With violence in the West Bank raging, Palestinians are seemingly losing faith that the current trajectory can be reversed anytime soon, and support for local armed groups is rising.

According to a survey by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research published Tuesday, 72 percent of the Palestinian public said they favored forming armed groups. An example of one such group is the “Lions’ Den” - a Nablus-based group that does not take orders from the Palestinian Authority and is not part of the PA's security services.

Meanwhile, 22 percent said they are against this and 59 percent said they were concerned that forming such armed groups could lead to further armed clashes with the PA's security services. Conversely, 39 percent were not worried about such a scenario.

When asked about the most effective means of ending the “Israeli occupation,” 51 percent chose armed struggle, 23 percent of respondents said popular resistance and 21 percent opted for diplomatic negotiations with Israel. In comparison, back in September, 41 percent chose armed struggle and 30 percent chose negotiations.

With a majority of the population supporting armed resistance over diplomacy, support for a two-state solution continues to drop. According to the survey, 69 percent of Palestinians believe that the two-state solution is no longer practical or feasible due to the expansion of Israeli settlements. In comparison, 28 percent believe that the idea remains possible.

Another issue troubling Palestinians is the absence of a horizon toward open presidential elections. When asked about leadership, 69 percent said they supported holding presidential and legislative elections in the Palestinian territories in the near future, while 29 percent said they opposed the idea.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's approval ratings, meanwhile, continued its consistent years-long drop. Only 23 percent said they were satisfied with Abbas’s performance, with dissatisfaction at a whopping 73 percent.

"Moreover, a vast majority of 75 percent of the public wants president Abbas to resign while only 20 percent want him to remain in office," the survey said. "Three months ago, 74 percent said they want Abbas to resign."

Royal Court of Saudi Arabia Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas attends the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

If Abbas and senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were to face off in elections, the survey indicated that Haniyeh would receive more support than Abbas, 54 percent to 36 percent. If Abbas does not run for re-election, the Palestinian public would prefer jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti to succeed him (39 percent), followed by Haniyeh (17 percent), former leader of Fatah in Gaza Mohammad Dahlan (5 percent) and the current leader of Hamas in Gaza Yahya Al-Sinwar (4 percent).

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, former Hamas leader Khalid Mashal and Secretary-General of the PLO's Executive Committee Hussein al-Sheik received 3 percent each. An additional 22 percent said they do not know or have yet to decide.

The scenes of solidarity and support for the Palestinian people during the Qatar World Cup have led a majority of Palestinians to regain trust in the Arab people. After many disappointments stemming from Arab normalization with Israel, 66 percent now say they have regained confidence in Arab people because of Palestinian solidarity and support.

With less than three weeks to the end of the year, 2022 has been labeled the deadliest year for both Israelis and Palestinians in recent memory. And hope on the Palestinian street continues to plummet.