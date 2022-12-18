Returned bodies of Gazan migrants drown hopes of fleeing war, poverty

'A whole generation is lost, suffering, blockade, scarce jobs, bad mental health. That is what pushes them to migrate'

Gazan resident Talal al-Shaer received condolences on Sunday for the death of his son, who months ago set off from the Palestinian enclave to escape war and poverty, en route to Europe in search of better lives.

His body was returned to Gaza, along with seven others who drowned when their boat sank shortly after they set off from Libya to cross the Mediterranean Sea. Another son of al-Shaer who was also on the boat remains missing, along with three others.

"A whole generation is lost, suffering, blockade, scarce jobs, bad mental health. That is what pushes them to migrate," he said ahead of the funeral for his son Mohammad.

The young men who were buried crossed Egypt before flying to Libya, where they waited months to set sail. Among the thousands attending the migrants' funerals, there was added outrage and despair over the October shipwreck.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair Mourners surround the bodies of Palestinian migrants who died off the Tunisian coast, in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, on December 18, 2022.

Gaza’s 2.3 million people have long suffered from conflict between the enclave’s extremist leaders Hamas and Israel, amid a starving economy intensified by an Israeli-Egyptian blockade in response to the Islamist movement’s power takeover 15 years ago. According to the World Bank, unemployment in Gaza runs at about 50 percent, and more than half its population lives in poverty.

While dangerous migrations to Europe have picked up pace in recent years from across the Middle East, Palestinians feel especially driven to hazard them and are particularly vulnerable to smugglers.

"Human-trafficking gangs are behind these illegal migration trips and they exploit these youths, charging up to $10,000 per person," said Palestinian Foreign Ministry official Ahmad al-Deek.

"These are death trips."