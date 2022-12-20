Imprisoned Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade founder dies

Abu Hamid commanded a series of deadly shooting attacks and later suicide attacks and was sentenced to seven counts of life and 50 years in prison

Palestinian terrorist Nasser Abu Hamid, one of the founders of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, died on Tuesday after a battle with lung cancer.

The Israel Prison Services stated that Abu Hamid, 51, died at the Shamir Medical Center, located southeast of the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Abu Hamid - who founded the Palestinian Fatah movement's armed wing - murdered three Israelis in shootings in 2000 and commanded several deadly attacks. The senior terrorist was imprisoned in April 2002, at the end of the Second Intifada, his fourth imprisonment by Israel. He was charged with 13 different counts, including several murder charges, and sentenced to seven counts of life and another 50 years in prison.

AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed Masked Palestinian militants of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in the Al Ain refugee camp of the West Bank city of Nablus.

Prison services noted Abu Hamid "was treated closely and regularly by the medical staff and external parties." However, the Palestinian Prisoners' Authority blamed Israel for Abu Hamid's death, calling it a result of "deliberate medical negligence."

Palestinian prisoners announced a protest shortly after Abu Hamid's death. Additionally, Israel's prison service is on high alert for the possibility of riots.

According to the prison services, Abu Hamid's family was notified of his death. All of his siblings are imprisoned as well, facing life sentences. The prison system's statement continued: "As with any case of this type, the incident will be investigated."

Abu Hamid suffered a rapid decline in his health in October, losing his ability to eat and losing a significant amount of weight. Palestinian organizations and human rights groups demanded his release as a result.