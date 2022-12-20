Palestinian authorities accuse Israel of foul play over death of terrorist

Israeli officials say Nasser Abu Hamid was terminally ill and transferred to a medical facility a day earlier for treatment

A general strike and a day of mourning were declared in cities across the West Bank after Palestinian terrorist Nasser Abu Hamid died on Tuesday from cancer while serving multiple life sentences in an Israeli prison.

The Israel Prison Services was accused of negligence and deliberately killing Abu Hamid, an accusation that goes back months.

“Nasser Abu Hamid was indicted and convicted by the Israelis. Look at him - how he was and how he is now. He is waiting for his death,” Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas claimed.

Abu Hamid was a founding member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement. The brigades have been declared a terrorist organization by Israel and much of the West.

He was also the right-hand man to the Palestinian leader of the first and second intifada, Marwan Barghouti, and participated in the infamous Ramallah lynching in 2000 when a mob murdered two Israelis. Abu Hamid was convicted of killing seven Israelis as well as 12 counts of attempted murder.

Israeli authorities said he was terminally ill and was transferred to a medical facility on Monday for treatment.

“We will not open a mourning house for Nasser until the Israeli authorities give back his body so we can hold a respectful funeral for him, and his nation can embrace him after he made all these sacrifices and fought for them,” said Abu Hamid’s mother.

Palestinian officials are holding the Jewish State directly responsible and have called for strikes across multiple cities, while Gaza's ruling faction Hamas has called for an escalation in Israeli prisons over the incident.