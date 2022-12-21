English
Palestinian reportedly killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers at Joseph's Tomb, West Bank

A Palestinian man in his 20s was killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers at Joseph's Tomb, in the West Bank city of Nablus, according to Palestinian sources early Thursday.

Identified as Ahmed Daraghmeh, a 23-year-old soccer player for Thaqafi Tulkarm, the Wafa news agency said he was killed during an "incursion" of Jews to the holy site. Five others were reportedly injured.

