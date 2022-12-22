Gaza’s Christian community hoping to be gifted travel permits for Christmas

'It is a tragedy when the mother or the father gets a permit and not the children or the opposite. That means there is no travel and no celebration'

With Christmas right around the corner, and pilgrims from around the world flocking to Bethlehem, Jerusalem, and Nazareth for the holiday, many Christians in Gaza are worried they won’t be granted travel permits in time to celebrate with their families.

Gaza's population of 2.3 million people comprises an estimated 1,000 Christians, most of whom are Greek Orthodox who celebrate Christmas in January with Catholics making up about a quarter of the small community. But the last two years have seen strict travel restrictions for those in the Palestinian enclave due to Covid and security conflicts.

AP Photo/Adel Hana The Latin parish priest of the Gaza Strip (C) conducts the midnight Christmas Eve mass at the Deir Al Latin Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City.

This year, Israeli authorities approved travel for nearly 600 Palestinian Christians in Gaza, according to COGAT, a unit of Israel's defense ministry responsible for Palestinian civil affairs – up from 500 granted permits last year.

However, Palestinians claimed that permits aren't always granted to all family members, denying many families the rare opportunity of leaving the strip and celebrating Christmas in places like Bethlehem, revered by Christians as the birthplace of Christ, in the West Bank.

"I got a permit, but neither my wife nor my son did, therefore, I won't be able to travel and enjoy Christmas in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus," said Majed Tarazi, a Christian in Gaza.

COGAT dismissed the accusations as an “absolute lie” and said it denied some 200 applications from Gaza Christians this year on security grounds. An Israeli-Egyptian blockade restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of the coastal strip, which has been run by the Islamist extremist Hamas group since 2007.

"It is a tragedy when the mother or the father gets a permit and not the children or the opposite,” said Suhail Tarazi, director of Gaza's Young Men's Christian Association. “That means there is no travel and there is no celebration.”