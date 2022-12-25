Attempted shooting attack near West Bank outpost
Lion's Den terrorist group claims attack on Jewish vehicle in northern West Bank
The Lion's Den terrorist group said it perpetrated an attempted shooting attack on the northern West Bank settlement of Havat Gilad, according to Palestinian sources early Monday.
Israeli media said no one was wounded in the attack, nor did any bullet hit the vehicle, but several bullet casings were found in the area.
