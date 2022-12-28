Hopeful successor to Abbas heard slamming leader in leaked recordings: report

Al-Sheikh is heard saying Abbas is using uncertainty over his succession to his benefit; Abbas claims recordings are fake

Hussein al-Sheikh, the most prominent politician seen to replace Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, apparently blasted the 87-year-old Palestinian leader in recordings released Tuesday.

Al-Sheikh is the secretary-general of the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s executive committee after being selected by Abbas earlier in 2022.

Despite his appointment, al-Sheikh is heard in the recordings cursing Abbas and accusing him of using uncertainty over his succession for his benefit. According to al-Sheikh in the clips, this was the root of all problems for the Palestinian authority, which is causing a “battle for the succession of [Abbas]."

The recordings show a complex and difficult dynamic between high-level Fatah officials over who will replace Abbas. Four or five officials, al-Sheikh is heard saying, need to be removed from the scene. The current situation was not the same under late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

“Hamas is taking advantage of this situation,” he ostensibly said, adding that Abbas “is a partner in this chaos.” Al-Sheikh is also heard singling out the PA’s head of General Intelligence Service, Majed Faraj, and seething at Abbas’ choice to take him along on a foreign visit.

According to the recordings, there is already a plan in place for Abbas’ succession, namely for Mahmoud al-Alul, the PA president’s deputy, to take over.

The Hamas-linked Shehab News Agency leaked the original recordings, which were made without his knowledge.

Abbas’ office has said it believes the recordings are fake, while al-Sheikh said that Fatah is like a “fortress.”