Palestinians welcome UN vote on Israel’s presence in West Bank as a ‘victory’

'The time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people'

Palestinians on Saturday welcomed a request by the United Nations General Assembly that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) consider legal consequences for Israel over its presence in the West Bank.

"The time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem – areas the Palestinians want for a state – in a 1967 war, and peace talks broke down in 2014.

Another senior Palestinian official, Hussein al-Sheikh, said on Twitter that the vote "reflects the victory of Palestinian diplomacy."

The UN General Assembly asked the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's "occupation, settlement, and annexation... including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of… Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures."

There were 87 members who voted in favor of adopting the request; Israel, the United States, and 24 other members voted against; and 53 abstained. The ICJ, also known as the World Court, is the top UN court dealing with disputes between states. While it has no powers to enforce its rules, they are binding.

Israel’s UN envoy Gilad Erdan condemned the UN vote before it was held as "a moral stain on the UN,” and Israeli officials have not issued a comment since.

The Palestinians have limited rule in the West Bank, and east Jerusalem was annexed by Israel in a move not recognized internationally. Israeli settlements in those territories are deemed illegal by most countries, a view the Jewish state disputes citing security as well as biblical and historical ties to the land.