Rare Fatah demonstration in Hamas-controlled Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians took part on Saturday in one of the biggest celebrations in years of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

Fatah and Hamas – the two main Palestinian factions – have been at odds since the 2006 elections, which were won by Hamas but never recognized by either Fatah or the international community as legitimate. The following year, bloody clashes between the two camps led to the birth of two separate political systems: The Palestinian Authority in the West Bank where 2.8 million Palestinians live, and Hamas in Gaza inhabited by 2.3 million Palestinians.

Ahmed Helles, who leads Fatah in the coastal enclave, used the occasion of the 58th anniversary of the founding of the movement to call for reconciliation.

Of Benjamin Netanyahu's new Israeli government – the most right-wing in Israel's history – he claimed that "this government will leave like other racist governments before it, and our people will remain.”

Speaking in front of a crowd displaying yellow Fatah flags and chanting slogans in favor of Abbas, he added: “The time has come to achieve national reconciliation.”

Monther Al-Hayek, a Fatah spokesman, urged the importance of achieving "national unity to confront Netanyahu's extremist government."

Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune launched an initiative at the end of 2021 to reconcile Fatah and Hamas, and in July managed to bring together Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Algiers, a meeting described as "historic.”

But this first public meeting in more than five years did not lead to a broader reconciliation. In October, the two movements signed a reconciliation agreement in Algiers – which Abbas was not present for – but the agreement has not been implemented.