Rocket launched from Gaza at Israel after Temple Mount visit

Rocket fire comes amid tensions sparked by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's Temple Mount visit

A rocket fired at Israel on Tuesday night landed in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s military said in a statement.

"In accordance with standard operating procedures, an alert was not activated. Full routine continues on the Israeli home front," it added.

Hamas reportedly arrested the shooters, according to reports from the Palestinian territory. The rocket fire comes amid tensions sparked by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning.

Hamas, which had already threatened the new Israeli government even before its formation over a possible change in the status quo on the Temple Mount, called the visit a “crime” and “Zionist aggression against Muslim holy sites by a fascist minister.”

Ben-Gvir’s visit to the holy place, a few days after his inauguration as minister, triggered strong condemnation from the Arab world. France, Germany and the United States also expressed their concerns and called for the status quo to be maintained. The United Arab Emirates and China have asked the UN Security Council for an emergency meeting, which could be held as early as Thursday.