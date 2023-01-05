“We want this behavior not to be repeated on Al-Aqsa mosque and Haram al-Sharif'

The Palestinians are furious and calling on the United Nations to act after a highly-publicized 13-minute visit by Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s new national security minister, to one of the region’s most sensitive religious sites in Jerusalem.

“We want this behavior not to be repeated on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Haram al-Sharif. And we want a guarantee of honoring and respecting the historic status quo in deeds, not only in words,” demanded Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN.

Muslims believe the Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) complex, known in English as the Temple Mount, marks the spot from where the prophet Mohammed ascended to Heaven. For Jews, it’s the site where their Biblical Temples stood.

It’s a frequent flashpoint for friction between the sides. Palestinians aren’t the only ones expressing anger over Ben-Gvir’s visit.

U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Washington stood firmly behind the status quo at the site, and called any unilateral actions that departed from that status quo “unacceptable.”

Palestinians want a resolution on the issue. Israel, which stringently opposes the UN meeting, is trying to lobby against it, with Israel's envoy to the UN Gilad Erdan calling it “a ridiculous and unnecessary discussion,” set to take place “only because the UN is a distorted and biased body that discriminates against Israel.”

AP/Jeenah Moon Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan

Erdan said Jewish visits to the site did not infringe upon the status quo.

Israeli diplomats hold that there is already an open discussion on the Israeli-Palestinian issue scheduled for later this month and therefore there is no need for another separate discussion.

“I believe that there will be no outcome, no resolution out of the discussion, and I believe that the U.S. should stand with Israel. When you speak about freedom of religion, it is not only for Muslims but for Christians and Jews,” said Danny Danon, a former Israeli ambassador to the UN, and a current member of parliament for the ruling Likud Party.

If no resolution materializes, the Palestinians want the Security Council to issue a press release on the issue.

The current status quo is that Muslims can enter and pray on the Temple Mount without restrictions. Jews cannot pray there but can enter under certain conditions.

Many Israeli politicians and rabbis have sought to change the current agreement, which they say is discriminatory.