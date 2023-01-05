Shots fired on West Bank settlement, army post - Israel military

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are revealed

The West Bank settlement of Har Bracha was attacked Thursday night as a security guard at the entrance came under fire, according to a statement by the Israeli army.

The guard returned fire in the direction of the shooting, and several bullet casings were later found in the area. A manhunt is currently underway for the perpetrators.

Shortly after, shots were reported on an Israeli army post near the northern Palestinian city of Nablus close by.

The Lions' Den terrorist group, a loose, Nablus-based organization that rose to prominence last year, said in a statement that it had carried out both attacks.

