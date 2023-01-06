Gaza: Israel not allowing in enough X-ray machines for medical care

'Withholding the entry of this equipment has caused a delay in providing medical services to thousands of patients,' says Gaza's Health Ministry director

Gaza's Health Ministry accused Israel on Thursday of delaying the entry of several X-ray machines required to treat patients in Palestinian territory.

The ministry, run by the Gaza Strip's ruling Hamas - deemed a terrorist group by Israel and much of the West - said that over the past 14 months, requests for eight different types of X-ray machines and spare parts to repair existing equipment had been rejected or delayed. Yet, dozens more X-ray machines have been allowed to enter the territory during the same period.

Israel maintains a blockade around Gaza with Egypt for security reasons, limiting the number of goods entering and leaving. The Jewish state fears that terrorist groups would commandeer the machines for military purposes.

Health Ministry director Medhat Abbas said medical and international aid institutions funded the equipment on behalf of Gaza hospitals. He noted to Reuters: "Withholding the entry of this equipment has caused a delay in providing medical services to thousands of patients.”

Nalat Zeino, 51, being treated at Shifa Hospital in Gaza, said she had been waiting 45 days for an X-ray of her kidneys. Doctors blamed the delay on the withholding of equipment.

"As if the pain I feel is not enough, the waiting is another form of torture," the mother of four told Reuters outside the X-ray unit.

In response to his remarks, Israel's military-run COGAT liaison agency accused Hamas and other groups of "systematically and cynically taking advantage of humanitarian and civilian shipments of equipment and goods for terrorist purposes." According to COGAT, requests for such equipment are considered on a case-by-case basis.