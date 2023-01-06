Official PA mouthpiece reports on Israel's 'bovine espionage' against Palestinians

'The settlers' crimes are growing in diversity and sophistication, and the means they employ in their warfare are limitless'

A West Bank man made the extraordinary allegation that Israel is secretly outfitting cows with surveillance gear to spy on Palestinians, according to the official Palestinian Authority (PA) mouthpiece.

"These are trained cattle," Palestinian villager Rushd Morrar was quoted by Al-Hayat Al-Jadida as saying. "On the neck of each cow, they hang a medallion with an eavesdropping and recording device on it, and sometimes cameras, in order to monitor every detail" in the village.

He also claimed that "settlers unleash herds of wild boars" in order to devastate Palestinian crops.

"The settlers' crimes are growing in diversity and sophistication, and the means they employ in their warfare are limitless," the villager said.

This is not the first Palestinian claim of animal warfare by Israel. The same Palestinian news outlet published a claim that "Israeli settlers" were releasing a species of rats immune to rat poison in the Old City of Jerusalem.