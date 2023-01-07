Palestinian Authority condemns Israeli sanctions over UN vote

Israel wants to punish Ramallah for its attempt to convince the UN to support action by the International Court of Justice against Jerusalem

The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Friday condemned the new sanctions imposed on it by Israel, saying that these measures will not prevent it from fighting "Israeli occupation."

A statement issued by PA's foreign office said that "these measures are a reflection of the Netanyahu government's racist colonial platform against our people, a flagrant violation of Israel's obligations as an occupying power, and a persistence in Israel's rebellion against international law and signed agreements."

The statement added "that these measures will not discourage our people and our leaders from continuing the political, diplomatic and legal struggle and action in order to ensure the international protection of our people and to put an end to the permanent impunity of Israel.”

The foreign office called on the U.S. administration "to seriously intervene to stop the implementation of Netanyahu government programs that are hostile to our people and to peace."

Earlier on Friday, Israel announced a sanctions package targeting the Palestinian Authority in response to its attempt to convince the United Nations General Assembly to support action by the International Court of Justice against Israel.

Sanctions include a freeze on all Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank and the seizure of over $39.6 million in tax funds collected by Israel from PA workers on behalf of the latter. The money will be transferred to a fund for Israeli victims of Palestinian terrorists.

Last Saturday, the UN General Assembly backed, by 87 votes to 26, a resolution asking the International Court of Justice in The Hague to rule on the legality of Israel's presence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.