Palestinian Authority FM says Israel revoked his travel permit

Malki urged the international community to 'take a clear position' on the matter

The Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki said in a statement on Sunday that Israel has revoked his travel permit.

According to the official, he was returning from the inauguration of Brazilian President Lula da Silva when he learned about the move and was forced to wait for an hour in line with ordinary Palestinians to enter the West Bank via the Allenby Bridge border crossing from Jordan.

Malki told reporters that Israel’s actions are against international law and urged the international community to “take a clear position” on the matter. His ministry’s statement claimed the revocation was ordered without taking into consideration Malki's “status and legal capacity.” The minister’s political adviser Ahmad Aldik called the measure a “blatant violation” of existing agreements between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Earlier on Saturday, Israel revoked the entry permits of three PA officials - Mahmoud Aloul, Azzam Ahmad and Rawhi Fattouh. They paid visits to an Arab terrorist released from jail after serving 40 years for murdering an Israeli soldier.

On Friday, the Israeli government also approved punitive steps over PA’s appeal to the UN’s International Court of Justice to examine the legality of Israel's "occupation." Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a meeting of his Cabinet on Sunday the measures were aimed at an “extreme anti-Israel" step at the UN.