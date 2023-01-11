Gaza medics protest Israeli controls on medical imports

Israel rejects the criticism and accuses Hamas of 'systematically and cynically taking advantage of humanitarian and civilian shipments for terrorist purposes'

A convoy of medics and supporters in the Gaza Strip drove ambulances along the Israeli border on Monday in protest of import restrictions on medical equipment into the Palestinian enclave.

Israel bans the transfer of goods to Gaza that it deems could be used for military purposes, as part of a blockade imposed alongside Egypt since the Islamist extremist Hamas movement took power over the Strip in 2007.

“Preventing the entry of medical devices means the slow death of Gaza patients,” read a banner spread across one of the dozens of ambulances used in the border rally.

“Medical equipment is crumbling,” read another poster in Arabic, Hebrew, and English.

AP Photo/Adel Hana A Palestinian ambulance blocks the road during a protest against the Israeli-Egyptian blockade, between Gaza and Israel, east of Gaza City.

Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry, said the demonstration followed Israel’s prevention of four mobile X-ray machines from entering Gaza, in addition to equipment used to treat stroke patients and those in intensive care.

The restrictions “expose patients of oncology, heart, strokes, complex fractures, and intensive care to health risks,” Qudra said.

Israel rejected the criticism and said Hamas and other militant groups were “systematically and cynically taking advantage of humanitarian and civilian shipments of equipment and goods for terrorist purposes.”

COGAT, Israel’s Defense Ministry body responsible for Palestinian civil affairs, said X-ray machines were on its list of items that could be used for medical purposes, but that medical requests were being considered.

Over the past year, Israel has "approved dozens of requests for X-ray machines shipments into the Gaza Strip, including both new machines and spare parts for existing ones," COGAT said.