UN chief Guterres says Israeli unilateral moves 'driving anger, despair'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday slammed the bloodshed on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and claimed “unilateral initiatives’ by Israel were fueling tensions.

“2022 was a deadly year for both Palestinians and Israelis. We condemn all unlawful killings and acts of extremists. There is no justification for terrorism,” Guterres told the UN Security Council during a debate on international law. Last year, 31 Israelis were killed as a result of Palestinian attacks, and the Palestinian Authority said more than 200 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank from Israeli fire.

“At the same time, the expansion of settlements by Israel, as well as home demolitions and evictions, are driving anger and despair,” he continued.

“I am also very concerned by the unilateral initiatives that we have seen in recent days. The rule of law is at the heart of achieving a just and comprehensive peace, based on a two-state solution, in line with UN resolutions and international law.”

The Security Council held an emergency session last week over a visit to Jerusalem’s flashpoint Temple Mount by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, seen by many as a threat to the status quo of the holy site.

In his Thursday address, Guterres highlighted the International Court of Justice’s role in enforcing international law. The top UN court is preparing to probe Israel after the UN General Assembly last month called Israel biased with its policies in the West Bank.

He also stressed the importance of the UN’s commissions of inquiry and fact-finding missions. A UN commission of inquiry and a special rapporteur are conducting investigations against the Jewish state.