West Bank: Shooting at Shaked settlement sparks call for 'sharp response'

'We will not wait for casualties. This government should order the [Israeli army] to respond sharply'

A shooting was reported on Monday evening at the Shaked settlement in the northern West Bank, leading to the head of the Samaria Regional Council calling on Israel to deliver a "sharp response."

While there was direct damage to buildings in the secular Israeli settlement, there were no casualties.

"We will not wait for casualties. This government should order the [Israeli army] to respond sharply," said the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan. "Bring back the barriers, eliminate the terrorist infrastructure of the murderous Palestinian Authority. The terrorists are testing the new government, and the government must show that the landlord has gone mad and react in a way that will stop once and for all the boldness and audacity of the enemy."

Last December, a home in Shaked was targeted in a shooting. On Sunday, a shootout was carried out against an Israeli bus in Gush Etzion with no casualties.

There has been a resurgence of tensions in the West Bank for the past several months, and with Israel's newest right-wing government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, many fear the violence will only escalate.