'When we get all those pieces working together... Israelis will not have to stand in line ever again to get a tourist visa – a visa to the United States'

The U.S. ambassador to Israel said Wednesday that Washington expects the Jewish state – which is under negotiations for a visa-waiver deal – to allow free passage for Palestinian Americans into the West Bank.

Thomas Nides said he expected an announcement soon on whether the number of Israeli applicants who were refused recent requests for U.S. visas had been kept to three percent or fewer, as required for a waiver deal. Israel would also have to ratify such a deal.

"We have to be clear about reciprocity. Reciprocity will mean that Palestinian-Americans will be able to freely travel from Detroit to (Israel's) Ben-Gurion to (the West Bank’s) Ramallah," Nides told Ynetnews.

"And Americans who live in Ramallah will be able to go from Ramallah to Ben-Gurion back to Detroit," he continued.

"When we get all those pieces working together, hopefully, then Israelis will not have to stand in line ever again to get a tourist visa – a visa to come to the United States."

The West Bank, home to 3.2 million Palestinians, has seen a surge of violence over the past year, prompting Israel’s military to pepper it with checkpoints and patrols.

Asked whether Israel was preparing special provisions for Palestinian-Americans to pass through its West Bank checkpoints, a military spokesperson told Reuters: "We have nothing new to relay."

The Arab American Institute Foundation estimates that, based in part on U.S. census data, there are 122,500-220,000 Palestinian-descended Americans. Some U.S. officials have put that number in the tens of thousands.