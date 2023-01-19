Two Palestinian gunmen killed during overnight Israeli raid in Jenin - reports

One of the Palestinians killed during army's overnight operation was a PIJ commander

Two Palestinian gunmen were killed early Thursday morning as clashes broke out during an overnight raid by Israeli forces in the Jenin area, according to Palestinian sources and Israeli media reports.

One of the gunmen killed was Adham Jabareen, 28, a commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization, according to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry, who identified the other dead gunman as Jawad Bawaqta, 38, who they said was a teacher.

One Israeli soldier was lightly wounded during the clashes.

Israel was seeking to arrest a high-ranking member of the PIJ, according to Palestinian media early Thursday. Khaled Abu Zina was not at home but his sons, Awas and Hani, were apprehended during an overnight raid on their home in the Jenin Refugee Camp, reports said.

Palestinian news outlets reported heavy Israeli troop presence and violent clashes in the camp. Several more Palestinians were wounded during the Israeli army activities in the Jenin area, according to Israeli media reports and Palestinian sources.

This is a developing story