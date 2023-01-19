'When we get all those pieces working together, hopefully, then Israelis will not have to stand in line ever again to get a tourist visa - a visa for the U.S.'

The U.S. envoy to Israel said Wednesday that Washington expects Israel, in negotiations for a visa-waiver deal, to allow Palestinian Americans to travel freely in and out of the West Bank.

Thomas Nides noted to Ynetnews that he expected an announcement soon on whether the number of Israeli applicants who were refused recent requests for visas to the United States was kept to three percent or fewer, as required for a waiver deal. Israel would also have to ratify such a deal.

"We have to be clear about reciprocity. Reciprocity will mean that Palestinian-Americans will be able to freely travel from Detroit to [Israel's] Ben-Gurion to [the West Bank’s] Ramallah," Nides said.

"And Americans who live in Ramallah will be able to go from Ramallah to Ben-Gurion back to Detroit,” he continued.

"When we get all those pieces working together, hopefully, then Israelis will not have to stand in line ever again to get a tourist visa - a visa to come to the United States."

The past year has seen a surge of violence in the West Bank, which is home to 3.2 million Palestinians and peppered with Israeli military checkpoints and patrols.

Asked whether Israel was preparing special provisions for Palestinian-Americans to pass through its West Bank checkpoints, a military spokesperson told Reuters: "We have nothing new to relay."

The Arab American Institute Foundation estimated, based in part on U.S. census data, that there are 122,5000 to 220,000 Palestinian-descended Americans. But some U.S. officials have put that number in the tens of thousands.