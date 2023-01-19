Abbas said that Israeli actions in the West Bank threatened regional stability and could destroy the two-state solution

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday told U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that Washington must halt Israeli “escalation” before "it is too late."

The two officials discussed Israeli-Palestinian relations during their meeting in Ramallah, and Abbas warned Sullivan that the U.S. should intervene “immediately.”

“We cannot accept the continuation of the Israeli crimes,” he said. “We will confront these measures and defend the rights of our people and our lands and holy sites."

According to Abbas, Israeli actions in the West Bank threatened regional stability and could destroy the two-state solution. He urged that Sullivan - who earlier on Thursday met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - put pressure on the Israeli government “to halt its policies, measures, and escalation.”

Abbas also warned of repercussions of Israel’s “settlement construction, daily killings, incursions into Palestinian cities and towns, as well as violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites,” according to a statement issued by Abbas’s office.

Earlier this month, Israel placed sanctions on the PA following a vote at the UN General Assembly asking the International Court of Justice to seek an opinion on the "Israeli occupation." Washington said the move would "only serve to increase tensions."