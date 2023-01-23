Lutherans ordain first Palestinian female pastor in Jerusalem

Azar will be one of five women ordained in the Middle East, joining one woman in Syria and three in Lebanon

In a ceremony hosted by a Lutheran church in Jerusalem, the first Palestinian female pastor in the Holy Land was ordained on Sunday.

Sally Azar will lead the English-speaking congregation of the Church of the Redeemer, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land said. Her ordination took place in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The West Bank and Gaza Strip had around 47,000 Christians in 2017, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. Most Palestinian Christians belong to denominations that do not allow female clergy.

However, a small minority belongs to Protestant congregations that have women serving as ministers. The Evangelical Lutheran Church says it has around 3,000 adherents in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Jordan.

Azar will be one of five women ordained in the Middle East, joining one woman in Syria and three in Lebanon, according to the Middle East Council of Churches.