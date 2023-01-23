'We rejoiced together with the great majority of the people of Israel at the results of the last elections,' the settler leaders wrote to PM Netanyahu

In a letter on Sunday, the leaders of West Bank councils asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet with them as well as initiate the agreements upon which the coalition was founded.

"We rejoiced together with the great majority of the people of Israel at the results of the last elections. We congratulated you on establishing the long-awaited government," the letter began. "One of your most important achievements was... the process of 'immigrating' the lives of half a million settlers in Judea and Samaria," it continued, using the biblical name for the West Bank.

The letter noted that the West Bank is home to over half a million residents and is "a region with a very large growth compared to other regions in the country." It continued, expressing the need for an "urgent convening" of a Supreme Planning Council (SPC) to end the previous government's construction freeze.

Courtesy of the Yesha Council Rabbi Elishma HaCohen (L), head of the Homesh Yeshiva with Yigal Dilmony, the outgoing CEO of the Yesha Council, at the Homesh outpost in the West Bank.

Additionally, the letter called for the freezing of Palestinian buildings - calling it "land being eaten by the enemy under the guise of agricultural work and illegal house building." The letter also asked that unauthorized outposts become authorized and regulated, including the "immediate connection to the most basic infrastructures and more."

This comes after the unauthorized outpost Or Haim was evacuated on Friday. The outpost was built by five families on a strategic hilltop in the northern West Bank overnight Thursday to mark one month since the death of Religious Zionism leader Rabbi Chaim Druckman.