Palestinian activists gather outside Bedouin village to protest demolition

Israeli lawmakers visited Khan al-Ahmar, demanding it should be evacuated 'immediately'

Members of the Israeli parliament called for the demolition of Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar, in retaliation for the razing of an illegal Jewish outpost in the West Bank.

Likud party members arrived at the hilltop overlooking Khan al-Ahmar on Monday. The visit was initiated by Chairman of the World Likud, MK Danny Danon and attended by the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Yuli Edelstein.

"I came here today to the illegal outpost of Khan al-Ahmar in order to strengthen our government in advance of its response to the Supreme Court regarding the eviction of this site, an action that has been postponed for over six years. The Khan al-Ahmar outpost was established by an unlawful Palestinian takeover of state lands and the illegal buildings here should have been vacated and demolished a long time ago," Danon said.

"Israel is a state of law. We must not put up with selective law enforcement. Khan al-Ahmar must be evacuated immediately," he underlined.

"All the necessary permission are on the table including the approval of the Supreme Court of Israel. It's just up for the Defense Minister and the Prime Minister to decide. I think the sooner the actions will be taken, the less problems it will create, because as we see right now there are additional forces joining that have nothing to do with Khan al-Ahmar, they come from the Palestinian Authority to prevent any peaceful solution," Edelstein told i24NEWS.

He was referring to dozens of Palestinian activists who gathered to protest the visit and the eviction of the village that is home to nearly 200 people. Edelstein underlined that these people need permanent homes and not "illegal constructions."

This community belongs to the Jahalin tribe, which was forcibly moved by Israeli forces to the West Bank from the Negev desert in the 1950s. The outpost is located just between the northern and southern West Bank and in a sense controls the entrance to Jerusalem, which makes it a strategic point.

Protesters were seen waving Palestinian flags that have been recently banned from public areas in Israel by the country’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. He was also the one to call for the immediate evacuation of the village earlier on Saturday.

A Supreme Court hearing on the issue is scheduled for February 1. In 2018 the court already approved the eviction.