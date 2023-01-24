UN Palestinian refugee agency appeals for $1.6 billion in funding

The agency provides public services to nearly 5.6 million Palestinian refugees

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Tuesday launched a "global appeal" for $1.6 billion in financial aid, citing rising costs and underfunding.

In a statement, the agency - which provides public services to nearly 5.6 million Palestinian refugees - warned of struggling to fulfill its obligations due to limited resources.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1617842575641313281 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Compounding challenges over the last year including underfunding, competing global crises, inflation, disruption in the supply chain, geopolitical dynamics, and skyrocketing levels of poverty and unemployment among Palestine refugees have put immense strain on UNRWA," the statement said.

Earlier in November, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told Reuters that the agency’s financial struggles could lead to its failure to fulfill its mandate, which was renewed last month for another three years. The organization was established in 1949 to provide healthcare, humanitarian aid, education, and other public services in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.