The Holy Land's first woman paster speaks with i24NEWS

Sally Azar made history this week when she became the first woman pastor in the Holy Land, speaking to i24NEWS about her accomplishment.

Azar, a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and The Holy Land, was ordinated by her father, bishop Sani Azar, in a festive ceremony in Jerusalem, surrounded by dozens of people.

"It was a beautiful service, and it was really moving to see the support of my church members," Azar told i24NEWS. "Everyone was super proud. It was about time that it happened. I think that women in society are facing many issues, so I think it is very important to say that we are equal."

Women are not allowed to be ordained as priests in Catholic and Orthodox churches. This is because, according to Christian doctrine, the priest should represent the likeness of Jesus, a male figure.

Sally Ibrahim Azar, a Palestinian Christian and member of the Lutheran World Federation Council, was ordained as the first woman pastor in the Holy Land, in the Old City of Jerusalem.

In 1995, Pope John Paul II wrote a letter to women in which he said, "The presence of a certain diversity of roles is in no way prejudicial to women, provided that this diversity is not the result of an arbitrary imposition, but is rather an expression of what is specific to being male and female."

Then, in 2021, Pope Frances amended the Catholic Church laws so that women may be Bible readers at Mass, serve at the altar and distribute communion. However, the priesthood continued to stay out of women's reach. The situation is different in the Lutheran church, although it took more than 2000 years to make Azar the first woman pastor in the land where Christianity began.

"I think it is natural to have people who are against it,” Azar said. “I respect it. I'm not here to change their minds.”

“At the same time, it doesn't stop our church from saying that women can be pastors. It is still a struggle around the world. We hope that our ecumenical mission between the different churches here will not collapse because of that."

Being a Palestinian Christian woman in Jerusalem is indeed a challenge. Still, pastor Azar has a strong message to women worldwide: "My message is, ‘Never stop believing in yourself and always stand on your rights. Wherever you are, it doesn't matter which religion you are, we are all women, and we are all fighting for the same thing.’"