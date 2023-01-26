Palestinian Authority to hold emergency meeting after Jenin raid

Abbas announces three days of morning for the 10 terrorists killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is gathering senior leadership for an emergency meeting in Ramallah to discuss actions following the Israeli counter-terrorism raid in Jenin earlier on Thursday.

Abbas, who is serving his 18th year of a four-year term, also announced three days of mourning for the 10 terrorists killed in clashes with Israeli forces. For its part, Israeli security officials said that the operation was necessary to prevent an immenent attack on Israeli civilians. Israeli Security forces "dismantled a ticking time bomb," a senior Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officer said.

The risky and high-stakes three-hour operation was carried out in the Jenin refugee camp by IDF Special Units, Border Patrols, the Yamam counter-terrorism unit and the Shin Bet security agency. The 10 wanted terrorists were mostly affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

Ahead of an official announcement expected in the evening hours, reports indicated that the PA would announce an end to security cooperation with Israel effective immediately.

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh weighed in on the day's events, calling for “urgent international action to stop Israeli massacres and aggression.”

IDF Spokesperson's Unit An Israeli military soldier operating in the West Bank's Jenin, January 26, 2023.

Palestinian terrorist groups also reacted, with Islamic Jihad saying that they were ready for more armed confrontations with Israel. The Hamas terrorist group ruling the Gaza Strip also offered its reaction, with Saleh Arouri, deputy chairman of the Hamas political bureau, saying in a statement that Israel “will pay the price for the massacre it committed in Jenin and its refugee camp.”

Egypt and Turkey also issued statements critical of the Jenin counter-terrorism raid. Turkey expressed "sadness" over the deaths of the Palestinian terrorists, while Egypt called to "end the repeated assaults against the Palestinian people." No mention was made about the prevention of a terrorist attack or that the gunmen were terrorists.