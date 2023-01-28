In the center of Gaza City, calls of 'God is great!' were heard from mosque loudspeakers along with celebratory gunfire

Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza on Friday night celebrated a terrorist attack that killed seven Israelis and wounded at least three others at a synagogue in east Jerusalem.

Videos posted on social media overnight showed Palestinians chanting in the streets, setting up fireworks and firing guns, cars honking and people giving out sweets after the terrorist attack. Palestinian media also reported celebrations in Ramallah, Nablus, Jenin, as well as parts of east Jerusalem and Gaza.

In the center of Gaza City, calls of “God is great!” were heard from mosque loudspeakers along with celebratory gunfire. A spokesman for the terrorist group Hamas ruling the enclave, Hazem Qassem, also praised the attack, saying it was the “appropriate response” to Israeli “crimes.” Palestinian Islamic Jihad also joined in hailing the attack.

Israel’s UN ambassador Gilad Erdan condemned these celebrations calling them “disgusting.”

“On the day that the world remembers the horrors of the Holocaust, Palestinians are celebrating the murder of innocent Israelis in Jerusalem with fireworks and dancing. This is the result of decades of Palestinian incitement and hate that the world ignores,” he wrote on Twitter.

Egypt, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates have condemned the attack along with other world leaders, such as the U.S., France, Britain and UN, offering Israel its support and condolences.