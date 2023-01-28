Palestinian Authority blames 'Israeli crimes' for 'escalation,' lauds 'popular resistance'

PA statement cites 'colonial settlement practices, land annexation, home demolitions, raids, ethnic cleansing, apartheid, storming of al-Aqsa'

Following two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem in the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Authority said on Saturday it holds Israel “fully responsible for the dangerous escalation” in violence.

Seven civilians were murdered on Friday in a shooting spree by a Palestinian terrorist outside a synagogue in Jerusalem while two others were wounded in an shooting attack in the city on Saturday morning, perpetrated by a 13-year-old Palestinian. On Thursday, the Israeli military carried out a raid on a terrorist hideout in the Jenin refugee camp in West Bank, where eight suspected terrorists were killed and a civilian caught in fire exchanges.

“The Palestinian leadership holds the Israeli occupation regime fully responsible for the dangerous escalation of the situation due to its crimes, which amounted to 31 martyrs in the course of the current month,” the PA’s Security Council said in a statement quoted by the official WAFA mouthpiece.

Israel said the vast majority of Palestinian casualties were armed terrorists who resisted arrest and opened fire at Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers. In a few cases, civilians got hit in the fire exchanges in the densely populated Jenin.

The statement condemned Israel over “its colonial settlement practices, land annexation, home demolitions, raids, ethnic cleansing and apartheid, the desecration of Islamic and Christian holy sites, and storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque which will lead to further deterioration, threatening security and stability in the entire Middle East region.”

“The Palestinian leadership salutes our Palestinian people in all places of their presence for their steadfastness, peaceful popular resistance, and their adherence to their legitimate national rights and to the Palestine Liberation Organization as the sole legitimate representative of our Palestinian people, the leader of our struggle for freedom and independence,” the statement adds.