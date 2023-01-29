'Heroism, not terrorism': Hamas condemns UAE, Turkey's language on Jerusalem massacre

Both Turkey and the UAE condemned the deadly attack as an act of terrorism

Hamas, the Gaza-Strip based Palestinian terrorist group, expressed outrage on Sunday at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkey's language on Friday's massacre in Jerusalem that saw a Palestinian murder seven Israeli civilians. Both Turkey and the UAE condemned the attack as an act of terrorism.

The spokesman for Hamas, Hazem Qassem, stated that describing the "operation in occupied Jerusalem" as "terrorist" is derogatory and in itself worthy of condemnation.

Qassem added that "It is unfortunate that the foreign ministries of the UAE and Turkey describe the heroic action in Jerusalem as terrorist, which is the same description used by the colonial occupation," referring to Israel, "and the United States."

He further said that "the real terrorism is the occupation that conquers the Palestinian land and commits massacres every day among our people."

"Our people have the right to oppose the occupation and respond to its crimes, and this is a legitimate matter according to international law," he was quoted as saying.