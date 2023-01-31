Security coordination with Israel 'only partially suspended,' Abbas tells US

Abbas walks back statements made in aftermath of Jenin raid

In an apparent walkback from earlier comments, Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas told CIA chief that the security coordination with Israel was only partially suspended and could be eventually restored.

The PA announced on Thursday that it suspends security coordination with Israel with immediate effect. The announcement came hours after a counterterrorism operation in which Israeli security forces kill eight Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists. A Palestinian civilian was caught in the fire exchanges in the densely populated Jenin and fatally wounded.

Deputy PA Prime Minister Nabil Abu Rudeineh stated on Thursday that “security coordination with the occupation government no longer exists as of now.” Israel and the PA maintain security coordination in a shared effort to beat back terrorist groups operating in the West Bank. The PA has announced similar moves in the past, only to walk them back.

Indeed, in a meeting late on Monday in Ramallah with Director of the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns, Abbas assured the official that the move was neither blanket nor irreversible, according to Israel's Channel 12 news. Burns is on a visit to Israel and the West Bank that's part of a larger diplomatic effort from the United States.

“A number of us have been working the phones since early this morning to get an understanding of what’s developing and to urge de-escalation and coordination between Israeli and Palestinian security forces,” U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf said in a phone briefing with reporters.

The escalation included two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem targeting civilians, including a massacre outside a synagogue where a Palestinian shot to death seven Israelis, including a 14-year-old boy.