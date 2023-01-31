'Horizon of hope' for Palestinians is 'shrinking,' says Blinken after meeting with Abbas

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Middle East trip was aimed at curbing the worst outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence in years

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian leaders in the West Bank on Tuesday as the final stop of his Middle East tour, aimed at curbing the worst outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence in years.

After a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Blinken urged both sides to take "urgent steps" to calm tensions and said Washington would work to "restore a sense of security" craved by "Israelis and Palestinians alike."

Israel is reeling from an attack last week in which seven civilians were murdered outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem, a day after the deadliest army raid in years in the West Bank resulted in the deaths of 10 Palestinians - terrorists, and a civilian who was caught in the crossfire.

After meeting with Palestinian Authority (PA) chief Mahmoud Abbas as well as the secretary general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hussein al-Sheikhin, Blinken warned that the "horizon of hope" for Palestinians was "shrinking."

Last week, Abbas announced that he was cutting security coordination with Israel after the deadly West Bank raid, and Blinken was expected to urge the PA to continue working with Israel to stem militant attacks. But on Tuesday, the Palestinian leader said the security coordination with Israel was only partially suspended and could be eventually restored.