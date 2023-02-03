Hamas condemns Israel-Sudan peace, urges ‘backtrack’ from normalization

Hamas says peace with Israel 'contradicts the interests of the brotherly people of Sudan and would only serve the Israeli occupation’s agenda'

Gaza’s governing Hamas movement on Friday denounced the peace agreement between Israel and Sudan, calling on Khartoum to backtrack from normalization with the Jewish state.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen paid a historic diplomatic visit to Sudan on Thursday, during which he met with the chairman of the east African state’s Transitional Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to finalize the stages of a peace agreement.

In doing so, Sudan would be the third country to sign a bilateral peace agreement with Israel, alongside Egypt and Jordan.

Hamas “condemns in the strongest terms” Thursday’s announcement, which goes “against the true and historical position of the Sudanese people, which is against normalization with the Israeli occupation and in support of the just Palestinian cause,” the terrorist group said in a statement.

“We call on the Sudanese leaders to backtrack on this decision that contradicts the interests of the brotherly people of Sudan and would only serve the Israeli occupation’s agenda,” it added.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another terror group in Gaza, said through its spokesman Tairq Salmi that it was a “shame for an Arab country of the stature of Sudan.”

Sudan previously fought alongside Arab countries in the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and in the Six-Day War in 1967, when it also hosted the Khartoum Conference of the Arab League which established three principles: no recognition of Israel, no negotiations with Israel, and no peace with Israel.

In January 2021, Sudan expressed its adherence to the Abraham Accords, but unlike the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco also linked to this normalization pact with Israel, it had not resulted in concrete measures.