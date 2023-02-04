At least three Palestinian suspects were thought to have been arrested in the operation

Clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinians during an operation in the West Bank city of Jericho left 13 Palestinians wounded on Saturday, according to Palestinian media.

Israeli forces operated in the Aqbat Jaber refugee camp in the Jericho and Ketarim Beit districts for three-to-four hours, where the wanted men who carried out the shooting roughly a week ago at a restaurant in the Almog Junction area were hiding. Palestinian media reports seven Palestinians wounded in exchanges of fire, including two in a serious condition.

Last week, a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a restaurant near the Almog Junction close to Jericho. There were no casualties reported in the attack. The shooting followed two terrorist attacks in east Jerusalem, one that killed seven and wounded three in the neighborhood of Neve Ya'akov.

Palestinian media also reported that Israeli troops surrounded buildings where the suspects were barricaded, firing an anti-tank missile at the structure. According to several reports, at least three Palestinian suspects were thought to have been arrested in the operation.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Israeli soldiers in Jericho, the West Bank.

Israel's Kan reported that a text was sent to the residents of the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp telling them: “We act in a targeted manner against terrorism. Avoid unnecessary confrontations with the security forces and keep your children at home. Listen to us so we can restore peace to the camp."