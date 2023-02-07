Palestinian health authorities identified the fatality as Hamza Al-Ashqar, a 17-year-old resident of a refugee camp on the outskirts of the West Bank city

A 17-year-old Palestinian was killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Nablus, according to Palestinian reports early Tuesday. The Israel Defense Forces later released a statement confirming that a Palestinian gunman had been killed in an exchange of fire.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the fatality as Hamza Al-Ashqar, a 17-year-old resident of a refugee camp on the outskirts of the West Bank city. He was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital after being critically wounded in the clashes, where he was pronounced dead.

According to reports, the terrorist network the Lions' Den issued a statement regarding his death, claiming that the Israeli military entered the city on an arrest operation. Palestinian media WAFA stated this brings the death toll since the start of 2023 to 42, including nine children.

The Israeli army arrested 9 people overnight Tuesday as part of its counter-terror operation in the West Bank. While activity has continuously been focused on Jenin, a hotbed of terror activity, the city of Nablus has been relatively quiet in recent months since the dismantling of the Lions' Den terror group.

These clashes come a day after a raid in the West Bank's Jericho left five Hamas terrorists dead and two Palestinians critically wounded. According to Palestinian sources, 24 citizens of the West Bank were arrested during the weekend raids in Jericho and Hebron. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the Israeli incursion that come during a period of heightened tensions.

The raids have also drawn fears of a further escalation in violence and prompted calls for calm on both sides from the United States and international bodies - including the United Nations. The counterterrorism operation "Break the Wave" comes following a spate of deadly attacks in Israel last year and forces have been put on high alert after a Palestinian gunman shot seven people dead near a synagogue in east Jerusalem on January 27.