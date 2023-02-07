In exchange the Palestinian Authority will suspend moves against Israel in the United Nations and will renew security coordination

The U.S. asked Israel to “temporarily halt” construction of West Bank settlements, as well as the demolition and evacuation of illegal Palestinian houses, a report said on Tuesday.

Israeli and American officials told Israel's Walla News that during his visit to the region in late January, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to agree to a "pause" of the unilateral moves for a period of several months in an attempt to lower the level of tensions and stop the escalation in the West Bank. This was the strategy with which Washington is trying to reach understanding between Jerusalem and Ramallah.

The postponement for a few months in the construction of the Jewish settlements, as well as the demolition of illegal Palestinian houses and the evacuation of their residents was allegedly suggested in exchange for the suspension of Palestinian moves against Israel in the United Nations and the renewal of security coordination. According to the report, Israel has made it clear that it will agree to a reduction but not to a complete halt of the settlements construction.

The Biden administration fears that the current escalation in the West Bank could lead to a third intifada and is trying to formulate a package of measures that both sides will undertake to contribute to lowering tensions in the area. During his trip to the Middle East, Blinken warned that the "horizon of hope" for Palestinians was "shrinking" and said that restoring calm after a spike of violence in the West Bank was the “immediate task.” He also reiterated Washington’s opposition to the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank as well as violations of the Temple Mount status quo and demolitions of Palestinian houses.