Israeli court delays demolition of Bedouin village in West Bank

Khan al-Ahmar was slated for demolition in 2018 after a ruling that it was built without Israeli permits

Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday approved to further delay the controversial demolition of a Bedouin village in the West Bank, hours after the United States reportedly asked the Jewish state to “temporarily halt” settlement construction and razing of Palestinian homes.

The Khan al-Ahmar community – which lies on a strategic highway east of Jerusalem – was slated for demolition in 2018 after a ruling that it was built without Israeli permits. Right-wing Israeli group Regavim had taken the government in an attempt to force officials to demolish the village, whose 200 residents have drawn international support.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, which took office in December 2022, requested more time to decide on the fate of Khan al-Ahmar.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court granted a delay until May 1, but expressed regret that the government was “satisfied” with the current situation… postponing its response every few months." Prior Cabinets have delayed their decision on the village eight times.

Opponents to the demolition say leveling Khan al-Ahmar would pave the way for the expansion of Israeli settlements in the area, effectively forming a barrier between east Jerusalem and the rest of the West Bank.

Earlier on Tuesday, Walla! News cited Israeli and American officials in saying that during his visit to Israel and the West Bank last month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked Netanyahu to “pause” unilateral moves in the West Bank in an attempt to stop the escalation of tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel has also been under international pressure from elsewhere to block the demolition, with European diplomats most recently visiting the community on January 30.