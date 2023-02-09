Hamas says 'will not be silent’ about Israel crossing 'red lines'

Hamas calls on Egypt to 'pressure Israel to stop provocations against Palestinians'

Terrorist organization Hamas rejected American proposal for appeasement in the West Bank during a meeting in Egypt, saying they “will not remain silent” about Israel “crossing the red lines”, a report said on Thursday.

The delegation, led by Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, met with senior Egyptian intelligence officials in Cairo. The visit came two days after the visit of the Islamic Jihad delegation to the Egyptian capital. According the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, Hamas slammed the actions of Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who push for tougher response against terrorist attacks.

During the meeting, they called on Egypt to "pressure Israel to stop provocations against the Palestinians.”

“We will not remain silent in the face of the actions of Ben Gvir and Smotrich," Hamas officials reportedly said.

They also claimed that that Israel's "government's occupation and extreme policy is forcing an escalation," stressing that "the Palestinians feel the extent of the threat in light of the enemy's intentions to cross the red lines."

Hamas also provided a "review" of recent Israeli military operations in Jenin, in response to the attack that occurred near a Jerusalem synagogue in Neve Yaakov that left seven civilians murdered. Several rocket attacks from Gaza on Israel have taken place in recent days with the United States expressing concern about a possible escalation of tensions as Ramadan approaches.