Rescue volunteers providing CPR to stab victim

An Israeli border officer was reportedly wounded in a shooting in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat on Monday.

The terrorist, reportedly a 13-year-old boy identified as Mohammed Bassel Fathi Zalbani, was "neutralized" by Israeli gunfire, according to the ZAKA voluntary rescue organization. Volunteers of the United Hatzalah medical service were providing CPR to the Israeli soldier, who was in critical condition.

Reports indicated that a civilian officer shot at Zalbani in response, but instead hit the border officer. Zalbani was reportedly lightly wounded.

The region is experiencing a major resurgence of tensions as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaches. Earlier on Monday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested as a suspect in a stabbing in Jerusalem that left one wounded. Last week, a terrorist rammed with his car and killed three people, including two children, in Jerusalem, while also wounding several others.