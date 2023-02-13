U.S. condemns Israel’s legalization of West Bank outposts

'Anything that takes us away from the vision of two states for two peoples is detrimental to Israel’s long-term security'

The United States on Monday voiced its opposition to Israel legalizing nine Jewish communities in the West Bank that were set up without proper authorization, some many years ago.

Following a spate of murderous terror attacks in recent weeks, Israel's security cabinet unanimously decided to legalize the outposts. Additionally, the Civil Administration will convene in the coming days to approve the construction of new housing units in established Jewish communities in the West Bank.

Click here for an Explainer on settlements and outposts in the West Bank.

“We are deeply troubled by Israel’s decision yesterday to advance reportedly nearly 10,000 settlement units and to begin a process to retroactively legalize nine outposts in the West Bank that were previously illegal under Israeli law,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

“We strongly oppose such unilateral measures,” he continued, “which exacerbate tensions and undermine the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution.”

The decision followed a terror attack last week in which a Palestinian man rammed his car into a bus stop in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot, murdering three civilians, including two children.

“Anything that takes us away from the vision of two states for two peoples is detrimental to Israel’s long-term security, its identity as a Jewish and democratic state, and to our vision of equal measures of security, freedom, prosperity, and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” Blinken said.

“We call on all parties to avoid additional actions that can further escalate tensions in the region and to take practical steps that can improve the well-being of the Palestinian people.”