'We oppose any unilateral step that will resolve the tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians and undermine efforts to negotiate a two-state solution'

The five foreign ministers wrote in a joint statement on Tuesday that they oppose Israel’s security cabinet approving legalization of nine outposts in the West Bank and the construction of nearly 10,000 housing settlement units.

"We strongly oppose these unilateral steps that will only serve to exacerbate tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians and undermine efforts to negotiate a two-state solution," the statement said.

"We continue to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East, which must be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties. Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in peace, with equal amount of freedom, security and prosperity," it added.

The ministers also noted they "continue to closely monitor developments on the ground." These statements come a day after Israel's security cabinet unanimously decided to legalize nine West Bank settlements that were set up without legal authorization years ago. Additionally, the Civil Administration will convene in the coming days to approve construction of new housing units in established Jewish communities in the West Bank.

Earlier on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned these steps saying that Washington is "deeply troubled by Israel’s decision."