France looking for successor to PA head Mahmoud Abbas - report

Paris is gathering names to consider the succession of the head of the Palestinian Authority, who will turn 88 next month

Concerned by the current impasse in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, France's President Emmanuel Macron reportedly would like started to look for a successor of PA's President Mahmoud Abbas, who will turn 88 in March.

The report comes shortly after Macron received Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Paris amid a new outbreak of deadly violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. According to Le Figaro, the "President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, 87, clings to his power, postponing any new legislative elections for fear that his party will lose them."

A source close to Macron, said that the president tasked "five former and current consul generals of France in Jerusalem, five former and current French ambassador to Tel Aviv, and five former and current bosses of the DGSE (external intelligence services), to establish, each on their side, a list of two names of Palestinians”, who could succeed Abbas.

One diplomat said there were difficulties in finding an alternative to Abbas, because Palestinians who are not part of the current political establishment in Ramallah are reluctant to take the position because of fear that internal divisions in the PA will hinder them.

Another diplomat told French media that as Paris does not have authority over the PA, it should coordinate with the U.S. on this issue. He added, however, that Washington is unlikely to be interested in helping France.

According to the report, Macron is committed to the two-state solution, but sees it unrealistic amid the current escalation of violence, Israel's decision to legalize and build more outposts in the West Bank and PA's "powerlessness."