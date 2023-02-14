Valentine’s Day in Gaza a frowned upon, not-so-lovely holiday

'I still want to celebrate Valentine's Day, despite the wars we live through and the earthquake'

In the Gaza Strip, many of the 2.3 million Palestinian residents consider Valentine’s Day as “un-Islamic,” making business slower than usual on Tuesday for shops selling red roses and chocolates in heart-shaped boxes.

Wasim Abdu, owner of the flower shop Ambassador of Love, said sporadic clashes between Israeli troops and Islamic extremist groups in the Palestinian enclave, as well as the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, cast a shadow over the celebrations.

"The people of Gaza love life and freedom, and they like to celebrate all occasions. (But) the turnout isn't as was expected or desired," he told Reuters.

AP Photo/Hatem Moussa Palestinian girls walk next to a flower shop decorated for Valentine's Day in Gaza City, Gaza.

Unable to ship their blooms to Europe since 2017 due to an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, farmers said land in the Palestinian enclave dedicated to cultivating flowers was slashed from 1,250 acres to just four, with thousands of workers laid off.

Citing security concerns about Gaza's ruling Hamas terror group, Israel and Egypt closely control the Strip’s border. While Hamas doesn't prevent Valentine's Day commerce, some clerics have in the past roamed the streets, urging people and store owners to shun what they deem a Western tradition.

Picking up a bouquet and flowers, Gazan resident Nehaya Jarada said she was determined to enjoy the day nevertheless. "I still want to celebrate Valentine's Day, despite the wars we live through and the earthquake.”